Cleveland 23-year-old killed in gas station shooting, 1 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old died following a shooting on Saturday at a Cleveland gas station that left a second person injured.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. at Rapid Stop, located at 1712 E 55th St.

Cleveland EMS said they transported the man with gunshot wounds to University Hospitals where he later died from his injuries.

EMS also confirmed a second gunshot victim walked into University Hospitals in connection to the shooting.

