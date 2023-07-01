2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 23-year-old killed in gas station shooting, 1 injured

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old died following a shooting on Saturday at a Cleveland gas station that left a second person injured.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. at Rapid Stop, located at 1712 E 55th St.

Cleveland EMS said they transported the man with gunshot wounds to University Hospitals where he later died from his injuries.

EMS also confirmed a second gunshot victim walked into University Hospitals in connection to the shooting.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

