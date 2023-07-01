Cleveland 23-year-old killed in gas station shooting, 1 injured
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old died following a shooting on Saturday at a Cleveland gas station that left a second person injured.
Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. at Rapid Stop, located at 1712 E 55th St.
Cleveland EMS said they transported the man with gunshot wounds to University Hospitals where he later died from his injuries.
EMS also confirmed a second gunshot victim walked into University Hospitals in connection to the shooting.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.
