2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland 29-year-old hospitalized following shooting

EMS said they found the 29-year-old with gunshot wounds and transported him to MetroHealth...
EMS said they found the 29-year-old with gunshot wounds and transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland hospitalized a 29-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

EMS said they found the 29-year-old with gunshot wounds and transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Keshaun Williams
AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing for 14 days as search continues
Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.
50-year-old man shot in the chest on Cleveland’s East Side
Ring Doorbell camera
Akron provides 460 doorbell cameras to combat crime
Cleveland EMS said they transported the man with gunshot wounds to University Hospitals where...
Cleveland 23-year-old killed in gas station shooting, 1 injured