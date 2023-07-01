Cleveland 29-year-old hospitalized following shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland hospitalized a 29-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

EMS said they found the 29-year-old with gunshot wounds and transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

