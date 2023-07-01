2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers trade Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, sign F Max Strus to $63 M deal

Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16), from Turkey, drives against Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16), from Turkey, drives against Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs while signing free agent Max Strus.

The Cavs and Strus agreed to a 4-year, $63 million contract, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Strus in his last season averaged 11.5 points per game on a 41.0% clip and 35.0% from 3-point range for the Heat.

Osman and Stevens, both drafted by the Cavs, averaged 8.7 points and 5.3 points per game respectively.

Osman and Stevens will be heading to the San Antonio Spurs as a part of the three-team deal along with a 2nd-round pick, according to Wojnarowski.

The Cavaliers traded also traded a 2nd-round pick to the Heat in the deal. Wojnarowski said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

