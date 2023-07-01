2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: 31-year-old woman missing since June 15

Kristy Manning
Kristy Manning(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Saturday asked for the community’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since June 15.

Cleveland Police say Kristy Manning, 31, was last seen in the 3800 block of West 34th Street, in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, and her family hasn’t heard from her since.

CPD said Manning is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CPD said she has a tattoo with the name of “Adrianna” on her right leg, and is known to frequent the North Olmsted area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 216-623-2711.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Maple Heights woman’s service dog stolen from her home
Maple Heights woman’s service dog stolen from her home
Keshaun Williams
AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing for 14 days as search continues
Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.
50-year-old man shot in the chest on Cleveland’s East Side
Ring Doorbell camera
Akron provides 460 doorbell cameras to combat crime