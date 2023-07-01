Cleveland Police: 31-year-old woman missing since June 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Saturday asked for the community’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since June 15.

Cleveland Police say Kristy Manning, 31, was last seen in the 3800 block of West 34th Street, in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, and her family hasn’t heard from her since.

CPD said Manning is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CPD said she has a tattoo with the name of “Adrianna” on her right leg, and is known to frequent the North Olmsted area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 216-623-2711.

