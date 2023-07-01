2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James visits Akron yoga studio, House Three Thirty

An Akron yoga studio on Friday welcomed a special guest in the form of the Kid from Akron himself.(Source: Yoga Squared)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron yoga studio on Friday welcomed a special guest in the form of the Kid from Akron himself.

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, stopped by Yoga Squared on Friday, according to the business’s Facebook page.

Special guest in the studio today!! BIG love & thanks to LeBron James for all you do for our city!!! Your devotion &...

Posted by Yoga Squared on Friday, June 30, 2023

The yoga studio also said they will be partnering with House Three Thirty, which the former Cavalier also made a visit to this week.

You just never know when LeBron James might stop by House Three Thirty 🤷🏾‍♂️👑❤️

Posted by LeBron James Family Foundation on Thursday, June 29, 2023

