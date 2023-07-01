LeBron James visits Akron yoga studio, House Three Thirty

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron yoga studio on Friday welcomed a special guest in the form of the Kid from Akron himself.

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, stopped by Yoga Squared on Friday, according to the business’s Facebook page.

Special guest in the studio today!! BIG love & thanks to LeBron James for all you do for our city!!! Your devotion &... Posted by Yoga Squared on Friday, June 30, 2023

The yoga studio also said they will be partnering with House Three Thirty, which the former Cavalier also made a visit to this week.

You just never know when LeBron James might stop by House Three Thirty 🤷🏾‍♂️👑❤️ Posted by LeBron James Family Foundation on Thursday, June 29, 2023

