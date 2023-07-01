LeBron James visits Akron yoga studio, House Three Thirty
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron yoga studio on Friday welcomed a special guest in the form of the Kid from Akron himself.
LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, stopped by Yoga Squared on Friday, according to the business’s Facebook page.
The yoga studio also said they will be partnering with House Three Thirty, which the former Cavalier also made a visit to this week.
