Police bodycam video: Man shot by Tallmadge officers after 20-mile chase charged

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Beall Jr. of Tallmadge has been charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, and weapon under disability.

Other charges may be forthcoming, according to Tallmadge Police Chief Ron Williams.

On June 22, Tallmadge police officers shot the 42-year-old man after they say he lead police on a multi-county chase.

Williams said Beall Jr. led police in a pursuit that ended in Lawrence Township in Stark County.

Williams confirmed officers shot the man after pointing a gun while barricading himself in a truck.

The Canton Regional SWAT team took Beall Jr., into custody and he was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for non-threatening injuries. He was then booked into the Summit County Jail.

Two police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

