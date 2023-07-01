2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights woman’s service dog stolen from her home

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights woman’s service animal was stolen from her property.

Glenda Hopkins said thieves took her 7-year-old service dog, Savior, from her Lewis Drive home on June 23.

“I just wish they bring my animal back home,” said Hopkins.

She claims Savior took a bathroom break outside her door on the grass.

Hopkins said she went inside to get paper towels and the dog was gone when she came back outside.

Hopkins’ surveillance video shows Savior staring down the driveway while she was inside the house, but you can’t see the person.

Hopkins says he is helpful, caring, and alerts her when something is wrong, saving her life if needed.

“He’ll alert me at night when I am having trouble with my breathing, he’ll help me when the phone is ringing because my hearing is not that great. When I drop something he would go and get it,” said Hopkins.

“I’ve been broken down terribly because he’s not here with me,” said Hopkins.

Savior also has health issues.

“Right now, Savior is probably experiencing some problems for not being here and getting his medication,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins is desperately begging the community to help bring her dog home.

“Wherever he is right now. I know he’s ready to come back home,” said Hopkins. “He’s not just a service animal, he’s an emotional animal. He’s there for me at all time.”

Hopkins filed a police report and her family is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who can bring Savior home safely.

