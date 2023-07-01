2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s $86 billion state budget clears Legislature, heads to governor

Ohio's Budget Battle
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new budget could include almost $3 billion in income tax cuts, funding for universal school vouchers, bans on flavored vape products, and hundreds of other measures. The $86.1 billion two-year budget cleared both chambers of the Republican-dominated Legislature on Friday evening, just hours before the legal deadline.

But the arduous six-month process isn’t over yet. Lawmakers also voted to extend the constitutionally binding June 30 deadline until July 3 in order to send the budget to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval — and possible vetoes.

It’s not clear when that might happen. In the meantime, the extension will take the form of an interim budget that will fund the state at the same levels as the last two fiscal years.

Despite a Republican supermajority in both chambers, the House and Senate versions had nearly 900 differences between them, including measures on how to fund education, public assistance programs and tax cuts as well as far-reaching policy issues overhauling how both K-12 education and public colleges and universities operate in the state.

Republican Sen. Matt Dolan, co-chair of the budget’s conference committee, said the budget meets Ohioans’ needs and makes sure the state is a great place to start a business, educate kids and raise families.

And while Democrats said they got some wins, overall, the budget still doesn’t do enough to protect vulnerable populations while providing more benefits for the wealthy.

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

