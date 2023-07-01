Personal trainer carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland Flats parking garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A personal trainer was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking garage in the Cleveland Flats Wednesday evening.

Ken Johnson is a personal trainer at Browns Fit. It was around 8 p.m. and still light outside. He came into the garage to get into his car just like he always does when he was ambushed by two men armed with guns.

“Everything happened so fast I didn’t really have time in the moment to think about what was going on so I just knew that my life is a little bit more important than a car,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he was approached by two young men he believes were between 15-17 years old in black hoodies. He also noticed a third suspect waiting for them in a nearby car.

“I did call the police obviously right away,” Johnson said. “There happened to be a unit that was up on the hill. I was able to use OnStar to ping the car so they able to find a location and I think within 90 minutes they were able to shut turn off the engine of the car.”

The car was found on Cleveland’s east side.

“What really did probably frighten me is later when the detective did call me and he said good news bad news we’ve retrieved your car but doesn’t look to be in the same condition,” said Johnson. “It might’ve taken a couple of bullet holes so if they would shoot at police officers, I have no doubt that they wouldn’t have had problems shooting at me.”

He said the carjackers didn’t say much to him.

“No as a matter of fact I found it pretty strange that they didn’t seem overly hostile,” he recalled. “They actually seemed kind of nervous almost like this was maybe first time doing this so it was kind of weird.”

Car thefts are up 92% in Cleveland compared to this time last year.

“I think a good percentage of those car break-ins or car thefts are related to Kias or Hyundais they’re still stealing those particular vehicles,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

Johnson believes one of the major problems is the lack of officers on the streets.

“When you’re down that many officers and there’s this much crime, it’s a shame so the message would be more to the city in doing more to hire more officers and get more people out here that can keep us safe,” said Johnson.

The city’s police academy had just 9 recruits in its last class, a huge drop from the 87 graduates they had back in 2000. 19 News asked the police chief about it.

“Of course, I would like to increase my numbers first let’s start with that I would absolutely like to increase my numbers I would like to have more than 9 recruits in my academy and we have some plans in place to increase those numbers and we have our officers who are currently employed who I believe are doing a really good job in spite of the numbers that we have,” Chief Drummond said.

Bill Reeb, General Manager of the Flats East Bank said they have hired 24/7 security as well as Cleveland police officers. They’ve also closed one entrance to the parking lot. He told 19 News it’s a short-term fix to a city-wide problem.

Cleveland police are still searching for the three suspects who carjacked Johnson.

