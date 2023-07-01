AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A “meticulously-maintained eclectic revival home” on the market in Akron doesn’t just have floor to ceiling artwork, but artwork also on the floor and ceiling!

The 4,866 square foot house is located at 1117 Rambling Way built in 1983 boasts five bedrooms and six total bathrooms, each of which is entirely unique.

Look down to find custom carpets with various colors and intricate designs.

Look around to see hand-painted murals, detailed wallpaper. or hand-carved wood artwork surrounding the doorway.

Look up to view that artwork up to, or even on, the ceiling.

The one-of-a-kind rainbow and unicorn bedroom is unique in every direction you turn, from the magical painting that spans from the ceiling to the wall, which then continues onto the carpet.

The custom bed frame matches the rainbow on the wall and carpet, directly below the painted sun and stars.

Unicorn room, 3-floor concrete mural, custom carpets adorn Akron ‘eclectic revival’ home for sale (Nick Johnson of TourDSpace | RE/MAX Oasis Dream Homes)

Aside the grand staircase is a three-story, original Don Drumm concrete wall piece that stretches from the basement to the second-floor.

You’ll be greeted by that hand-carved woodwork surrounding the pocket-doors leading to the living room.

Across from that is the family room is more of the custom carpets, which may make you feel like you’re walking on water, surrounding the Don Drumm fireplace that matches the foyer.

Nick Johnson of TourDSpace took these photos of the house with character and utility that you’ve never seen before:

