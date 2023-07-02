19 First Alert Day: Scattered showers and thunder Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday will be humid with on and off showers and storms as temperatures peak in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunder, tonight will accompany lows in the upper 60s.

Monday’s occasional showers will also include the threat of storms as highs approach 80.

Independence Day will be mainly sunny but warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Fireworks on Tuesday night will include moonlit skies as lows retreat into the upper 60s.

Sunshine will rule the skies on Wednesday as highs summit in the upper 80s.

