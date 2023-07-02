2 Strong 4 Bullies
23 cats, kittens dumped in the Cleveland Metroparks

1 of multiple cats rescued on July 1, 2023
1 of multiple cats rescued on July 1, 2023((Source: Forever Friends Foundation))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 23 cats and kitten were abandoned in the Cleveland Metroparks Saturday, trapped in a dog carrier.

“This was just shocking and appalling. There were so many they were stacked on top of one another and one was actively giving birth,” posted Forever Friends Foundation on Facebook.

A volunteer with the organization rescued the animals and took them immediately to Able Animal Hospital in Parma, where the animals were given fluids and medication.

The group is looking for donations to help fund their care.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department for additional information.

