3 people taken to the hospital after an accident on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported three people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of W. 98th Street and S. Marginal Road.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the accident involved three vehicles.

The names and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Police added the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

