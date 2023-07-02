AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing for 15 days as search continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland 15-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert still remains missing Sunday.

Keshaun Williams went missing on June 17 after attending a party on Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland police issued the AMBER Alert on June 24 after investigators said they believed Williams may have been kidnapped.

Williams is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair with braids and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt, as well as gray and red Jordan sneakers.

Please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400 or 911 if you have any information.

A $2,000 reward is being offered.

