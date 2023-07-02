Avon police rescue driver who crashed into retention basin

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon police saved a woman whose car crashed into a retention basin filled with about three feet of water Sunday morning.

Avon Police Sgt. George Ruple said the 64-year-old Litchfield woman lost control of her car on I-90 westbound, just west of SR 83, around 11:21 a.m.

The car went off the side of the highway, through dense vegetation and landed on its roof in the retention basin.

Sgt. Ruple said officers went down the embankment, broke the rear passenger glass in order to gain access to the vehicle and then pulled the woman from the car.

Officers carried the woman across the water and placed her on a backboard were she was pulled up to safety.

The driver, whose name is not being released, is being treated at UH St. John Medical Center.

Police added the accident remains under investigation.

