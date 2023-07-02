As car thefts continue in Cleveland, federal agency won’t issue nationwide recall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By now the car theft crisis in Cleveland and beyond has been well documented; an estimated 1 million vehicles were stolen nationwide last year but this week, 19 News learned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would not issue a recall over the rash of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

On June 5, Cem Hatipoglu, the acting associate administrator for enforcement at NHTSA, signed a letter addressed to California Attorney General Rob Bonta in response to Bonta and 17 other attorneys general asking for a recall.

“At this time, NHTSA has not determined that this issue constitutes either a safety defect or noncompliance requiring a recall under the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act,” the agency wrote. “Also the test procedure specified in that standard does not contemplate actions taken by criminal actors to break open or remove part of the steering column and take out the ignition lock to start a vehicle.”

In response to a letter signed by 18 state Attorneys General, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the nationwide problem of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles does not meet requirements for a recall. Here's the official response from NHTSA. pic.twitter.com/pRvYWRtOeL — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 28, 2023

The letter, which was shared with all 18 attorneys general who signed the initial letter to NHTSA, was shared with the 19 News by the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“NHTSA’s response it very disappointing. It appears to be satisfied with Kia and Hyundai’s insufficient half-measures and is not treating this issue like the public-safety crisis that it is, as reports of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles continue to flood in. But my office’s investigation continues,” Ellison said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was not part of the group that requested the recall.

More than one million cars were stolen in 2022, the highest number since 2008, according to CBS News which cited data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association that tracks annual vehicle thefts.

That’s about two vehicles stolen every minute.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.