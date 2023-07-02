2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

As car thefts continue in Cleveland, federal agency won’t issue nationwide recall

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By now the car theft crisis in Cleveland and beyond has been well documented; an estimated 1 million vehicles were stolen nationwide last year but this week, 19 News learned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would not issue a recall over the rash of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

On June 5, Cem Hatipoglu, the acting associate administrator for enforcement at NHTSA, signed a letter addressed to California Attorney General Rob Bonta in response to Bonta and 17 other attorneys general asking for a recall.

“At this time, NHTSA has not determined that this issue constitutes either a safety defect or noncompliance requiring a recall under the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act,” the agency wrote. “Also the test procedure specified in that standard does not contemplate actions taken by criminal actors to break open or remove part of the steering column and take out the ignition lock to start a vehicle.”

The letter, which was shared with all 18 attorneys general who signed the initial letter to NHTSA, was shared with the 19 News by the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“NHTSA’s response it very disappointing. It appears to be satisfied with Kia and Hyundai’s insufficient half-measures and is not treating this issue like the public-safety crisis that it is, as reports of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles continue to flood in. But my office’s investigation continues,” Ellison said.

Cleveland car theft victim still traumatized months after Kia Sportage was stolen

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was not part of the group that requested the recall.

More than one million cars were stolen in 2022, the highest number since 2008, according to CBS News which cited data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association that tracks annual vehicle thefts.

That’s about two vehicles stolen every minute.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

As car thefts continue in Cleveland, federal agency won’t issue nationwide recall
BCI officials confirmed the shooting occurred overnight.
Police bodycam video: Man shot by Tallmadge officers after 20-mile chase charged
Police bodycam video: Man shot by Tallmadge officers after 20-mile chase charged
Kristy Manning
Cleveland Police: 31-year-old woman missing since June 15