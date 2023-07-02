2 Strong 4 Bullies
Clase, Ramirez named to American League All-Star team

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is July 11, at 8 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrates a win against the Minnesota Twins...
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrates a win against the Minnesota Twins in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced that closer Emmanuel Clase and third baseman Jose Ramirez have been named reserves on the American League all-star team for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

Clase currently is tied for first place in the league in saves with 24.

So far this season, the right-hander has an ERA of 2.56.

Ramirez has had quite the first half of the season so far.

The 30 year old is batting .297 with a team-high 13 home runs and 52 RBI’s.

This is Ramirez’s fifth all-star game appearance, while Clase gets his second straight nomination.

Guardians fans can watch their two all-stars compete on July 11, at 8 p.m. on FOX.

