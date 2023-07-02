Clase, Ramirez named to American League All-Star team
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is July 11, at 8 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced that closer Emmanuel Clase and third baseman Jose Ramirez have been named reserves on the American League all-star team for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.
Clase currently is tied for first place in the league in saves with 24.
So far this season, the right-hander has an ERA of 2.56.
Ramirez has had quite the first half of the season so far.
The 30 year old is batting .297 with a team-high 13 home runs and 52 RBI’s.
This is Ramirez’s fifth all-star game appearance, while Clase gets his second straight nomination.
Guardians fans can watch their two all-stars compete on July 11, at 8 p.m. on FOX.
