Clase, Ramirez named to American League All-Star team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced that closer Emmanuel Clase and third baseman Jose Ramirez have been named reserves on the American League all-star team for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

It’s the Midsummer Classic, but Clase is still in session.



Congrats to Emmanuel Clase on his second career All-Star selection.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/OdTDyoRmaG — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 2, 2023

Can’t call it an All-Star Game without the 🐐.



José continues to build his case for Cooperstown with his fifth career All-Star selection.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ICISy8epih — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 2, 2023

Clase currently is tied for first place in the league in saves with 24.

So far this season, the right-hander has an ERA of 2.56.

Ramirez has had quite the first half of the season so far.

The 30 year old is batting .297 with a team-high 13 home runs and 52 RBI’s.

This is Ramirez’s fifth all-star game appearance, while Clase gets his second straight nomination.

Guardians fans can watch their two all-stars compete on July 11, at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.