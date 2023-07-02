2 Strong 4 Bullies
Golf cart stolen from Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

Golf cart theft
Golf cart theft((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who stole a golf cart last week from a lot in Ohio City.

According to officers, the EZ golf cart was stolen from 1300 Washington Ave. around 1 a.m. on June 29.

The suspect pulled into the lot in a white Ford Fusion and then drove off in the golf cart.

If anyone has any information on this theft, please call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

