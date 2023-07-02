2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds driver guilty of ‘intentional’ deadly accident in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, a jury found a 50-year-old man guilty of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck.

Marlon Hale was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, attempted felonious assault and menacing by stalking.

According to Cleveland police, Hale ran over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Marlon Hale
Marlon Hale((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and then followed her to the BP Gas Station in he 500 block of E. 152nd Street.

Her current boyfriend went to the gas station to meet her and both men got into a physical fight, said police.

Hale then allegedly struck the victim with his truck, dragged him onto E. 152nd Street and ran him over, before fleeing the scene.

The victim, Irving Fincher, 49, of Cleveland Heights, died from his injuries.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road.((Source: WOIO))

Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Nov. 10, 2022.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell will sentence Hale on July 12.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

