Man accused of Cleveland pizza shop robbery and beating was free on just $200 bond in similar case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that the man suspected of robbing Broadway Pizza at gunpoint, and brutally beating two people inside, was out of jail at the time on a low bond of just $200 cash for another armed robbery.

A Cuyahoga County judge on that case set bond at $2,000 and allowed the suspect to post just 10% to get released.

But, aggravated robbery suspect Terrence Trawick was also wanted by the court for failing to appear for two pretrial hearings related to other crimes he’s facing.

The U.S. Marshal’s are now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Trawick of Garfield Heights.

The June 15 armed robbery of Broadway Pizza in Slavic Village was captured on surveillance cameras inside the shop. Cleveland Detectives identify the suspect in that video as Trawick. The video details the savage attack as Trawick is accused of grabbing the pizza shop worker by the hair, slamming her face

on the counter and holding a gun to her head, while threatening to pull the trigger. Trawick and a second man are accused of beating a man who was just helping out the pizza shop that night. The victim’s also said he fired a shot, narrowly missing the owner of the shop, who ran and called 911.

Victim Tammy Irwin is both angry and shocked after learning the man suspected of holding a gun to her head, was free at the time on a bond of just $200 dollars for another armed robbery, “I think that’s crazy. I couldn’t believe that when I heard it. I think that’s crazy.”

But, that’s not all, Terrance Trawick was also wanted for missing a pretrial hearing on a drug possession case, where he initially paid just a $500 bond to be released.

Representatives with ABC Bail Bonds, who did not provide bail for the suspect, but tells 19 News, had the court ordered a surety bond, a bondsman would have immediately went to work to find him and take him into custody for violating the conditions of his bond.

When a defendant is allowed to pay cash for a low bond, even if a warrant is issued there is likely no one to pick him up and make him appear before the court.

Victim Tammy Irwin who has a face still scared by the violence says the Justice System needs to do better, “It’s crazy because only certain people get low bonds for serious crimes and other people it’s outrageously high for lesser crimes.”

But, the most recent high profile robbery of Broadway Pizza has caught the attention of law enforcement and the prosecutor who have U.S. Marshal’s on the hunt for Trawick.

The Garfield Heights man is also now facing 12 more criminal charges, including multiple counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, assault and discharge of a firearm.

A suspected crime spree allowed to continue because victim’s say the Justice System appears out of touch, and has let serious crimes and criminals fall through the cracks.

The prosecutor and Cleveland Police have now filed a “high bond” request with the court.

Trawick and his accomplice are still on the run according to police.

You can call in a tip on Trawick’s whereabouts at: 1-866-4WANTED.

