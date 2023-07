CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot on the city’s West side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the area of W. 53rd Street and Lorain Avenue.

W. 53rd and Lorain Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the victim was shot in the leg.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect.

