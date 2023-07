CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot on Cleveland’s Public Square Friday night.

The shooting happened near the corner of Euclid Avenue and Ontario Street around 10pm.

The man in his 20s was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.