Many traffic lights out in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic lights at many downtown Cleveland intersections were not working Sunday.

Cleveland city officials said the traffic lights went out around 7:30 a.m. due to a blown transformer.

The below intersections have non-working traffic lights;

W. Prospect Avenue and Ontario Street

East 9th Street and Chester Avenue

East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue

East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue

East 9th Street and Superior Avenue

East 12th Street and Chester Avenue

East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue

East 17th Street and Euclid Avenue

East 18th Street and Euclid Avenue

Cleveland Public Power crews are working on repairs, but have not said when the lights will be back on.

Cleveland police reminded drivers to treat the intersections as a four-way stop.

