Old Brooklyn restaurant closes due to vandalism

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A restaurant in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood was forced to close for several days due to vandalism.

Gabe’s Family Restaurant is located in the 2000 block of Broadview Rd.

Restaurant personnel made the announcement on Facebook Saturday.

On Sunday, they announced the restaurant would be open for business as usual on Monday.

Cleveland 19 News has reached out to Cleveland police to check on any arrests.

