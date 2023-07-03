2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men plead not guilty to shooting at Canton police officers

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of firing shots at Canton police officers and grazing one of the officers, were arraigned in Canton Municipal Court Monday morning.

Braylen Smallwood
Braylen Smallwood((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Braylen Smallwood, 22, of Canton and Trezjon Allen, 21, of Massillon, are both charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise.

Trezjon Romello Allen
Trezjon Romello Allen(Canton PD)

Allen is also charged with participation in a criminal gang.

The judge ordered both men to be held on a $4 million bond at the Stark County Jail.

The shooting happened at 12th Street NW and Logan Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said the detectives are assigned to the Coordinated Response Team and were working an investigation in the area of the 200 block of 12th Street NW, when they were fired upon.

One of the officers was grazed by a bullet and sustained minor injuries. Chief Gabbard said the officer was treated at the scene.

Chief Gabbard said the Coordinated Response Team (CRT) is a specialized team within the Special Investigations Unit of the Canton Police Department. These detectives gather, share and use intelligence to prevent gun violence. Their focus includes group/gang-related violence and prolific violent offenders.

Smallwood was arrested near the scene after the shooting.

Allen was taken into custody just after midnight on June 30.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144 or Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

