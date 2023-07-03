2 Strong 4 Bullies
23-year-old Cleveland man dies in gas station shooting

(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man died following a shooting at a Cleveland gas station early Saturday morning.

Cleveland police said a second person was also shot.

According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Rapid Stop in the 1700 block of E. 55th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daveonte Carlos Winnick, of Cleveland.

The second gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to University Hospitals for treatment.

His name and condition have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

