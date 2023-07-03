2 Strong 4 Bullies
AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing for 16 days as search continues

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin, Julia Bingel and Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland 15-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert still remains missing Monday, July 3.

Keshaun Williams went missing on June 17 after attending a party on Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland police issued the AMBER Alert on June 24 after investigators said they believed Williams may have been kidnapped.

Williams is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair with braids and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt, as well as gray and red Jordan sneakers.

Please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400 or 911 if you have any information.

A $2,000 reward is being offered.

