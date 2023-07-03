Car crashes into Rocky River PNC Bank

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into the PNC Bank in Rocky River Monday afternoon, according to police.

The bank, located at 19559 Detroit Road, had the entire storefront damaged in the crash.

Police said the driver simply stepped on the wrong pedal, sending the car through the glass door and windows of the bank.

Thankfully, police said no one was injured in the crash.

The car was damaged, but still drivable.

