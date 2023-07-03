Cleveland man shot at Buckeye Woodhill gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Cleveland man was fatally shot at the E. 116th Marathon Gas Station Sunday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.

Police said they responded to the gas station, located at 2780 East 116th Street, around 3:43 p.m. for a man shot.

When they arrived, they said a large crowd was gathered around one of the gas pumps, where the victim was on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

The victim was unresponsive, and taken to University Hospitals by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Early information collected by police indicates that the man was pumping gas when a man in a ski mask approached him and began shooting at him.

Police said the suspect fled the area and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

