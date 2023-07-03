Cleveland police investigate murder of 17-year-old on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Cleveland boy died Sunday after being shot on the city’s East side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Tireese Martin-Croom.

According to the medical examiner, Martin-Croom was found deceased in the 16000 block of St. Clair Ave.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

