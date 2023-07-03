2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court hearing for Cleveland mom accused of killing 3-year-old son

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland mom accused of killing her three-year-old son is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

Timmeka Eggleton was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and endangering children for the death of Curtis Wither.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the little boy’s death a homicide resulting from blunt-force trauma.

Timmeka Eggleton
Timmeka Eggleton((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said Wither was pronounced dead at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on June 14, after being found unresponsive in a stroller inside a store near E. 79th Street and Euclid Avenue.

His death was ruled a homicide on June 17 and Eggleton was taken into custody several days later.

Cleveland police said Eggleton provided false information about the events leading up to her child’s death.

“My heart breaks for everyone that loved this boy. As a parent, it is horrific to think that a mother would kill her three-year-old son,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

