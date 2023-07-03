Euclid tenants say they’ve been left in the dark for weeks

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants have been left in the dark at a local apartment complex, saying its been pitch black in their parking lots for weeks and they’re worried someone’s going to get hurt.

It’s an easy walk for Tracie Wakelee and her mother to get from their car to their home at Euclid Apartments on Mills Avenue.

But when it’s pitch black, it’s a different story.

“When people are coming home from work, there’s no light out there, they can’t see,” said Wakelee.

Wakelee said their car was broken into and she thinks a few lights could have prevented it.

A scary situation, made a lot worse by another problem.

Water so high, it looks like a pond in one parking lot.

Kimberly Barker lives in a unit right behind the water, and she has to park near the mess every day.

Fed up with the situation and lack of lights, she called First Energy, and received a message saying the lights were turned off for non-payment.

“We should not have to live like this,” said Barker. “It’s dangerous, health-wise, security-wise, and they can do better.”

We called First Energy ourselves to confirm, we’re still waiting on a call back.

As for Euclid Apartments, the office was closed Monday, but we left a message.

It seems tenants may have to wait in the dark a bit longer, but you can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on this until people get answers and safety.

