Euclid woman badly bruised after hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Euclid woman was involved in a hit-skip crash in East Cleveland.

“I really could have died and not been here for kids,” said Wakisha Graham.

Graham has several bruises all over her body, and her car is a total loss.

“I dream about it all the time. I have a lot of flashbacks and it’s just an uneasy feeling,” said Graham.

The crash happened at the corner of Rosemont and Euclid Avenue on June 29.

Debris was found at the scene Monday morning.

Graham said she was heading down Euclid on her way to pick up a cake.

“I was in the right lane, and this other driver in this gold van was in the left lane. I come up along beside him and he wanted to all of a sudden make a right turn from the left lane inside the side street,” Graham said. “It caused me to ride the sidewalk, jump the curb and hit a telephone pole.”

“My life flashed before my eyes. I couldn’t believe it was happening,” said Graham.

People who witnessed the crash ran to help.

“I remember falling out the car, some man and some woman came and lifted me to the sidewalk,” said Graham.

Graham said she remembers someone praying for her on scene. The incident was outside of a church.

“I believe God was with me and he spared my life,” said Graham

Graham is thanking those who stopped in their tracks for her.

“The people who helped me at the car accident, thank you so much. I don’t know what I would do without you,” she said. “Thank you for being there with me. Thank you for taking me to safety because my car was smoking. Thank you for sitting there with me, trying to ease my pain and calm me down.”

She also has a message for the driver who fled the area.

“You knew what you did was wrong and that’s why you took off. I wish you would come forward and turn yourself in.”

A police report was filed on scene. Graham is begging other witnesses to come forward with information.

She is hoping any new information will help the case.

