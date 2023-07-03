First supermoon of the year hits the skies Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first supermoon of 2023 will be able to be seen in the sky at 7:40 a.m. Monday.

According to Jay Reynolds, a research astronomer at Cleveland State University, July’s full moon is considered a supermoon, because it will be closer than average.

Some supermoons can appear about 14% larger and can be up to 30% brighter, said Reynolds.

Supermoon ((Source: Jay Reynolds))

Reynolds added a supermoon can actually be measured without tech tools.

There will be three more supermoons in 2023, two in August and one in September.

