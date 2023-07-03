Multiple firefighters battle ‘stubborn’ blaze at South Euclid building

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from six area departments battled a blaze at a commercial structure for more than five hours.

South Euclid firefighters said the fire in the 4100 block of Greenvale Rd. began around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived at the building, smoke was coming out of the structure.

Firefighters said they entered the building, but encountered high heat and zero visibility and were called back outside.

Besides South Euclid, Beachwood, Lyndhurst, University Heights, Cleveland Heights, Mayfield Heights and Shaker Heights firefighters were also on the scene.

There were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

