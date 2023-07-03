2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Pop-up storms Monday afternoon; hot and humid July 4th

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a fairly quiet start to the day, thunderstorms have begun to develop across northeast Ohio.

Most of these should remain below severe limits, however, a few storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The storms will wind down by 8:00 p.m.

Tonight will be warm with temperatures in the 70s most of the evening.

While that’s pretty standard fare for this time of the year, it’s going to be quite humid overnight, and into tomorrow morning.

Speaking of tomorrow, are you ready for July 4th?

It’s going to be a beautiful day, but it will be hot and humid!

Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A few spots may even hit the upper 80s.

While a passing shower or storm cannot be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, most of the day will be dry.

Wednesday will feature similar conditions.

Some communities may hit 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Our next disturbance will come in the form of a cold front late Thursday.

This feature will bring another round of scattered showers and storms to northeast Ohio, mainly Thursday afternoon and evening.

In the wake of the front, it will be a little cooler, and a little less humid, by Friday.

