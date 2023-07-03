Northeast Ohio Weather: More showers and storms in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass remains humid. Low pressure is slowly tracking across the area. This will generate more showers and storms across the area through the day. Any showers and storms will be slow moving so locally heavy rain is a threat. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. The rain will come to an end this evening. Low clouds will hang around. Independence Day will start out fairly cloudy. Gradual clearing through the morning. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s and it will be humid. Looks like we could sneak up into the upper 80s Wednesday. The next cold front arrives Thursday with a storm threat.

