Register now for the Lakewood Summer Meltdown

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Summer Meltdown is set for Saturday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Lakewood.

The Meltdown 5K, sponsored by Cleveland Clinic & Lakewood Family Health Center, serves as a fundraiser for LakewoodAlive.

In addition to the usual race perks (fast course, chip timing, official race t-shirt and prizes for top finishers), the Meltdown 5K offers a unique opportunity to participate in an evening race (7 p.m. start) with live music, food vendors and a beer garden.

The course also offers participants views of Lakewood’s historic neighborhoods and a glimpse at Lake Erie.

Click here to register. The price for the Meltdown 5K increases the day of the event.

The event also has a 1 Mile Family Fun Run and Walk at 6 p.m.

