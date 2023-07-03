Several vehicles stuck on Cleveland’s East Side after driving through high water

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of four vehicles are stuck under an overpass in the city’s Euclid Green neighborhood after trying to drive through high water Sunday evening.

Cleveland firefighters have blocked off the area on Ivanhoe Road at Euclid Avenue.

The aftermath of flooding on Ivanhoe Road at Euclid Avenue under the railroad bridge. Three cars were abandoned in the flood waters that accumulated under the bridge. The area is thick with mud and debris. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/4kE2t4bmGn — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 3, 2023

Clevleand police said the drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles after getting trapped in the waters that had accumulated under the railroad bridge.

Here is a daylight look at the 4 vehicles stuck in the mud left after the the flood waters receded Sunday night.This is Ivanhoe road just north of Euclid Avenue. Ivanhoe is closed both ways.The scanner reports the tow trucks have given up recovering the vehicles. Due to deep mud pic.twitter.com/Bv5tUyiPUo — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 3, 2023

The thick mud and debris is preventing tow trucks from pulling the vehicles out.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.