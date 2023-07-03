Several vehicles stuck on Cleveland’s East Side after driving through high water
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of four vehicles are stuck under an overpass in the city’s Euclid Green neighborhood after trying to drive through high water Sunday evening.
Cleveland firefighters have blocked off the area on Ivanhoe Road at Euclid Avenue.
Clevleand police said the drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles after getting trapped in the waters that had accumulated under the railroad bridge.
The thick mud and debris is preventing tow trucks from pulling the vehicles out.
There were no injuries.
