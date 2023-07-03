Some traffic lights remain out in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic lights at some downtown Cleveland intersections remain out on Monday.

Cleveland city officials said the traffic lights went out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday due to a blown transformer.

Cleveland Public Power officials said crews have fixed many of the lights, but are still making repairs on others.

Cleveland police reminded drivers to treat the intersections as a four-way stop.

