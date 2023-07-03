2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for murder on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now offering a reward for the man wanted for a March murder on Cleveland’s West Side.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Kemar Wallace shot Darren Danieles, 33, multiple times at an apartment in the 2600 block of Loop Dr.

Cleveland police said on March 22, the two men were involved in a verbal altercation and Wallace fired through the apartment door.

Daniels was shot when he stepped outside, said police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wallace, 37, is known to frequent the West Side Cleveland areas, as well as Rochester New York, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

