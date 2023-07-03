Workers near Public Square worried after armed robbery, shooting over the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday, a shooting that left one man in critical condition and an armed robbery involving two victims happened near Public Square according to Cleveland Police.

The shooting happened near the corner of Euclid Avenue and Ontario Street around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The same weekend, a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint around 4 a.m. on Saturday outside the Ritz Carlton hotel, according to Cleveland Police.

No arrests have been made in either of these incidents which has people who work close by, like Brianna Ruble, worried about their safety.

“I don’t know if they’re still around maybe I could be the next victim,” Ruble said.

Mike Polensek, the chair of the city council’s safety committee, said they are trying to figure out what will stop this violence.

“We got to step back and realize we got some bad people running the streets,” Polensek said. “We got some thugs running these streets who don’t care who you are. They’ll rob you or they’ll kill you or they’ll beat you and we got to get them off the streets.”

According to Cleveland Police crime analysis data, for the week of June 18-24, 2023 compared to the same week in 2022, homicides with a firearm are up 41%.

Robberies with a gun are also up at nearly 12%, according to the data.

“Here we are we’re just going into July,” Polensek said. “We’re in July and look at the level of violence already in this city. Unacceptable.”

Ruble hopes a solution works to get those dangerous criminals off our streets, so the families and people who enjoy Public Square are safe.

“You have families come out here, they want to enjoy the weather and the scenery and then there are crimes that do go on,” Ruble said.

19 News also reached out to city councilmember Kerry McCormack, who represents the downtown area, and we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.