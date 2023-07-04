2 women shot in hail of gunfire on Akron street, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Shooters unleashed a hail of gunfire on an Akron street months after a similar attack, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The latest felonious assault shooting on Gridley Avenue happened in the 500 block at approximately 3:50 p.m. on June 26, according to police.

The suspects got out of a silver Ford Taurus and fired multiple shots, as shown in these photos shared by Akron Police:

Autoplay Caption

The two victims were women struck by bullets, police stated.

Police don’t know if they’re the same shooters yet, but the two shootings by three suspects on the same block are very similar.

[ Akron shootout survivor: ‘I’ve lived here 41 years and I can’t even sit on my porch anymore?’ ]

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this felonious assault, call Akron Police Det. J. Smith at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #23-072310 with your tips

Callers can stay anonymous.

Do not approach the suspects if you see them, call 911 instead.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.