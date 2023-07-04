34-year-old Akron woman fatally shot in parking lot

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Market St. around 1:30 p.m. after receiving calls for a woman shot.

When they arrived, police said they discovered the 34-year-old woman unresponsive in the parking lot, and a citizen giving first aid.

EMS transported the woman to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and there is no information on a suspect currently.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You may also provide anonymous information by calling the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

