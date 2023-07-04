4 teenagers shot in Akron after thinking gunshots were fireworks

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four teenagers are recovering after being shot at a party in Akron early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the area of 700 Exchange Street for a shooting just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Officers say they arrived to find a large gathering of people determined to be a party where one or more suspects fired shots.

The four victims thought the sound had been fireworks before they realized they had been struck, officials say.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening to the victims, three of which were female ages 17 and 18 and one 19-year-old man.

All victims were transported to area hospitals by people at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

