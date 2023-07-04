$5,000 reward for tips that catch Euclid Indian Hills Senior Community apartment arsonist(s)

2 Strong 4 Bullies
$5,000 reward for tips that catch Euclid apartment arsonist(s)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The blaze that heavily damaged part of an Indian Hills Senior Community apartment building was determined to be intentionally set, the Euclid Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit confirmed.

Now investigators are asking the community to come forward with information that could catch the arsonist(s).

The fire happened the morning of June 27 at 1541 East 191st St., according to EFD.

Anyone with information on this fire is urged to call 216-289-8425, 216-252-7463, or 1-800-589-2728.

A reward up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the arsonist(s).

The names and identities of any callers will be kept confidential, EFD ensured.

