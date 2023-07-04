6 arrested in cocaine bust at Elyria apartment, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed ongoing complaints from neighbors led to the arrest of six people within a 72-hour drug bust investigation.
The patrol investigation started on June 23 and ended on the 25th after neighborhood residents continuously complained of criminal activity going on in the the downstairs apartment of a multi-family home in the 100 block of Parkview Court, according to EPD.
The bust resulted in officers seizing cocaine, drug scales, and a variety of drug paraphernalia from the residence, EPD listed.
EPD identified the six arrested and their charges:
- Edward Tarrant, 34, of Lorain
- Possession of cocaine
- Permitting drug abuse
- Tampering with evidence
- Intimidation for threatening arresting officers
- Justasha Warren, 35, of Elyria
- Possession of crack cocaine and marijuana
- Dale Novak, 53, of North Royalton
- Arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority
- Jeremiah Rosenberger, 25, of Millersburg
- Permitting drug abuse
- Cassandra Gattarello, 32, of Lorain
- Arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by Lorain County Sheriff’s Office
- Sarah Robins, 35, of North Ridgeville
- Menacing
“The Elyria Police will continue to investigate residential properties and businesses that have become a haven for criminal and drug activity in an attempt to make the community safer for all,” EPD stated.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.