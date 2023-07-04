ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed ongoing complaints from neighbors led to the arrest of six people within a 72-hour drug bust investigation.

The patrol investigation started on June 23 and ended on the 25th after neighborhood residents continuously complained of criminal activity going on in the the downstairs apartment of a multi-family home in the 100 block of Parkview Court, according to EPD.

The bust resulted in officers seizing cocaine, drug scales, and a variety of drug paraphernalia from the residence, EPD listed.

6 arrested in cocaine bust at Elyria apartment, police say (Elyria Police)

EPD identified the six arrested and their charges:

Edward Tarrant, 34, of Lorain Possession of cocaine Permitting drug abuse Tampering with evidence Intimidation for threatening arresting officers

Justasha Warren, 35, of Elyria Possession of crack cocaine and marijuana

Dale Novak, 53, of North Royalton Arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority

Jeremiah Rosenberger, 25, of Millersburg Permitting drug abuse

Cassandra Gattarello, 32, of Lorain Arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

Sarah Robins, 35, of North Ridgeville Menacing



“The Elyria Police will continue to investigate residential properties and businesses that have become a haven for criminal and drug activity in an attempt to make the community safer for all,” EPD stated.

6 arrested in cocaine bust at Elyria apartment, police say (Elyria Police)

6 arrested in cocaine bust at Elyria apartment, police say (Elyria Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.