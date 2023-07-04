Akron police release statement after forceful arrest video is posted to social media

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department issued a statement Monday afternoon after videos of an arrest made Saturday night were posted to social media.

A release from the department says the use of force investigation is being conducted following Akron Police Department procedure, and that the Police Auditor and Citizens’ Police Oversight Board will be advised about the incident.

Police say a registration check on a car with temporary tags turned over warrants for the driver.

Officers found the car and driver, Jordan Ely Sr., before 7 p.m..

The car was parked in the parking lot of Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road, officials say.

Police say officers grabbed Ely after the driver reached toward the open car door and started to turn away.

Officers say they brought Ely to the ground to gain control of him, and that verbal commands were given which the suspect did not follow.

Ely can be heard in bodycam footage pleading with police, telling officers that his son is in the car.

After Ely was handcuffed, police say a search of the vehicle turned over a bag containing powder that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Officials say Ely had warrants for felony drug possession, domestic violence and contempt of court.

Ely was later charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and felony possession of drugs.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett says he is aware of the video circulating social media regarding the interaction.

“This police department takes every matter involving an APD employee and a use of force very seriously. The use of force will be measured against the ‘objectively reasonable’ standard as well as the totality of the circumstances,” Mylett says.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.