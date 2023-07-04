AMBER Alert: day 17 of search for missing Cleveland teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for Keshaun Williams has now reached 17 days after an AMBER Alert was activated by Cleveland police.

Williams went missing June 17 after a party in the Broadway-Slavic Village area.

The AMBER Alert was activated June 24 after investigators said they believed Williams may have been kidnapped.

The reward money has been upped to $2,000.

Williams is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair with braids and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt, as well as gray and red Jordan sneakers.

Please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400 or 911 if you have any information.

