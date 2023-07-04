2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say

Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say
Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say(Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of accused burglars who targeted a residence on Lorain’s West Side were caught on camera, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The burglary happened at 1:40 p.m. on June 18, according to Lorain Police.

As the suspects leaving the property, a family member of the home encountered one of the suspects in the driveway, LPD stated.

LPD said the suspect then took out a gun and threatened the victim.

The victim ran away to a safe spot and called police, according to LPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say
Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say(Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)
Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say
Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say(Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)
Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say
Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say(Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

If you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this burglary, call Det. Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 or email chris_colon@cityoflorain.org.

All tips will stay anonymous, police ensured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Man uses stolen credit card to buy $2,561.11 worth of cigarettes at Lorain gas station, police...
Man uses stolen credit card to buy $2,561.11 in cigarettes at Lorain gas station, police say
File image
East Cleveland apartment complex residents displaced after fire compromises building
6 arrested in cocaine bust at Elyria apartment, police say
6 arrested in cocaine bust at Elyria apartment, police say
Four teenagers are recovering after being shot at a party in Akron early Tuesday morning.
4 teenagers shot in Akron after thinking gunshots were fireworks