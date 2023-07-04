LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of accused burglars who targeted a residence on Lorain’s West Side were caught on camera, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The burglary happened at 1:40 p.m. on June 18, according to Lorain Police.

As the suspects leaving the property, a family member of the home encountered one of the suspects in the driveway, LPD stated.

LPD said the suspect then took out a gun and threatened the victim.

The victim ran away to a safe spot and called police, according to LPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

Armed trio of accused burglars wanted on Lorain’s West Side, police say (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

If you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this burglary, call Det. Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 or email chris_colon@cityoflorain.org.

All tips will stay anonymous, police ensured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.